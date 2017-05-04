Thursday, 4 May 2017

National Security Council to have cyber security committee

ČTK |
4 May 2017

Prague, May 3 (CTK) - The Czech National Security Council (BRS) decided on Wednesday to set up a cyber security committee that would coordinate the planning of measures to ensure the country's cyber security if approved by the government, the Government Office wrote in a press release.

This is important for the Czech Republic's stability and security, it said.

The formation of the council is yet to be approved by the government.

The BRS also discussed the action plan, which was drafted based on the national security audit completed last year.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said then the controls showed that the country's security system is well set, but certain shortcomings also surfaced.

The action plan works out the recommendations arising from the audit into tasks and measures.

The BRS also discussed a report on extremism in the Czech Republic in 2016, which characterises the rightist and leftist extremist organisations and describes their activities.

The council members also spoke about a concept of education in connection with the inhabitants' protection.

