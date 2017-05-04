New Green Savings receives applications worth over CZK 2bn
From October 2015 to the end of 2016, the New Green Savings programme received almost 10,000 applications for energy-savings projects regarding single-family houses. The applications’ value exceeds CZK 2bn. After a meeting of the Czech government on May 3, 2017, this information was provided by Minister of the Environment Richard Brabec (ANO). Within the category of apartment blocks in Prague, the ministry received 300 applications worth almost CZK 250m. Overall, the New Green Savings programme could support projects of up to 80,000 single-family houses.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #20 Monday May 1st (BlackDog Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #20 (01.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.