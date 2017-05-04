Thursday, 4 May 2017

New Green Savings receives applications worth over CZK 2bn

CIA News
4 May 2017

From October 2015 to the end of 2016, the New Green Savings programme received almost 10,000 applications for energy-savings projects regarding single-family houses. The applications’ value exceeds CZK 2bn. After a meeting of the Czech government on May 3, 2017, this information was provided by Minister of the Environment Richard Brabec (ANO). Within the category of apartment blocks in Prague, the ministry received 300 applications worth almost CZK 250m. Overall, the New Green Savings programme could support projects of up to 80,000 single-family houses.