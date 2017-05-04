Zeman, Social Democrats are against caretaker cabinet
Prague, May 3 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman and the Social Democrats (CSSD) agree that no caretaker government should be formed after Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) tenders the government's resignation, Interior Minister Chovanec (CSSD) said after meeting Zeman on Wednesday.
Chovanec said Sobotka did not insist on keeping the post of prime minister if his person were to be an obstacle to the formation of a new government.
However, it is of major importance for the CSSD that Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) should not be in the new government, he added.
Chovanec said he believed that Zeman would accept Sobotka's resignation on Thursday, although Zeman did not put it clearly in their conversation.
Chovanec accused Babis of abusing the media that were owned by the Agrofert holding for attacks on his political rivals.
This is why it will be difficult to form a new government with the same coalition partners, he added.
Chovanec said he had not heard Sobotka considering resigning as CSSD leader.
He said he would tell Sobotka not to take such a step.
Chovanec stressed that the government crisis had not been created by Sobotka's decision to resign, but by the suspicion that Babis was involved in tax evasion, which he had failed to explain in a plausible way.
"The tax evasion means that Babis gains 250,000 crowns from untaxed money a day," Chovanec said.
The government is comprised of the CSSD, ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).
On Tuesday, Sobotka announced the resignation of the whole government, citing Babis's dubious business activities as the reason.
Until this February, when an amendment to the conflict of interest law was enacted, Babis owned the Agrofert Holding that includes the Mafra publisher issuing national daily newspapers Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) and Lidove noviny (LN).
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #20 Monday May 1st (BlackDog Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #20 (01.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.