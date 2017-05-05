Custody proposed for one person in sport subsidies case
Prague, May 4 (CTK) - Custody has been proposed for one of the three accused persons in the case of state subsidies paid by the Czech Education Ministry to sport, the Prague High State Attorney's Office said on its website on Thursday and Aktualne.cz wrote the person is deputy Education Minister Simona Kratochvilova.
Finance Minister Andrej Babis told DVTV audio-visual news channel that the state attorneys have also proposed custody for Prague assemblyman Karel Brezina (Social Democrats, CSSD).
The police have detained a total of ten people, Prague High State Attorney Lenka Bradacova said.
The Attorney's Office has also proposed that Miroslav Pelta, chairman of the Czech Football Association (FACR), be taken into custody, the FACR said in its press release.
In addition to Pelta and Brezina, the chairman of the Czech Union of Sport (CUS), Miroslav Jansta, and Sona Faberova, Prague City Hall's sports department head, have also been detained.
Zdenek Briza, former sport department head at the Education Ministry, has also been questioned.
Bradacova said three persons and one legal entity have been charged with abuse of power, making a bargain in public procurement and breach of trust.
FACR has dismissed the accusation of bad handling subsidies from the Education Ministry.
"FACR declares that it uses all financial and subsidy means with maximum effectiveness and entirely transparently, which regular thorough controls prove," it said.
