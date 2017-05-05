Gott signs for Bavarian parliament members in Prague
Prague, May 4 (CTK) - The members of the Bavarian parliament who accompanied Prime Minister Horst Seehofer on his visit to Prague on Wednesday ended their trip to the Czech Republic with a short concert by pop singer Karel Gott, Culture Minister Daniel Herman said on Twitter.
He said the delegation of the 180 members of the Bavarian Landtag gave a standing ovation to the 77-year-old Gott who has been very popular in Germany for many years.
Gott sang several of his most popular songs at the Prague-Troja chateau on Wednesday.
German media have been closely following the health troubles due to which Gott had to temporarily stop having concerts in the past few years. He is dubbed "the golden voice from Prague" in Germany. Gott has been known for singing the theme of the German animated film series the Maya the Bee.
Czech-Bavarian bilateral meetings have been regularly held since 2010 when the diplomatic relations between Prague and Munich were revived. Until then, the relations failed to cope with the burden of the postwar expulsion of ethnic Germans from Czechoslovakia.
Seehofer (Christian Democratic Union, CDU) had talks with Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD), Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), Deputy Prime Minister Pavel Belobradek and Herman (both Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL), among others. The politicians discussed the modernisation of the railway connection between Munich and Prague, and cooperation in trade and research.
