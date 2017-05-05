Friday, 5 May 2017

IndustryMin wants to pay CZK 12bn+ from OP PIK by yearend

Ministry of Industry and trade opened totally 93 calls with allocation totalling ca. CZK 86.4bn from the Business and Innovations for Competitiveness Operational Programme (OP PIK) in 4M 2017. The goal is to reimburse at least CZK 12bn until the end of 2017. CZK 3.5bn has been allocated so far, incl. financial instruments. The latest call was opened on March 31, 2017, as part of the Broadband Internet support programme. The call’s allocation totals CZK 11.55bn. The ministry has also informed that it has accelerated the pace of issuance of subsidy verdicts and reduced the time required for project assessment to 2.5 months from 5 months.