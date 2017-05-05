Poll: Czechs do not want early election, but gov't in resignation
Prague, May 4 (CTK) - Thirty-eight percent of Czechs say the current coalition cabinet of Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) should rule until the regular general election and more than 60 percent of them do not want an early election, STEM/MARK poll released by Czech Television on Thursday showed.
More than 28 percent of the polled think that President Milos Zeman should accept the resignation of Sobotka's government and appoint a new prime minister from among the current coalition.
The coalition is comprised of the CSSD, ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).
Another more than 20 percent of people think that Zeman should postpone the resignation until the regular general election to be held on October 20-21.
The same number think that Zeman should not accept the resignation at all.
About 10 percent of people think that an early election should be held and a mere 7 percent wish that Zeman appoint a caretaker government.
More than 55 percent of people identify themselves with the reasons which led Sobotka to tender the resignation of the whole government, or they rather comprehend them.
Thirty-seven percent consider them sufficient.
A half of the polled believe that Sobotka should have better dismissed Andrej Babis (ANO) over the doubts about the origin of his property and possible tax fraud. Almost 43 percent of people do not think so.
Almost 60 percent of people do not believe Babis who denies the allegations.
Almost 38 percent trust the ANO leader and finance minister.
Thirty-eight percent of the polled said Sobotka should remain prime minister in resignation.
However, ANO voters would rather have Babis or Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (CSSD) as a new prime minister.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #20 Monday May 1st (BlackDog Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #20 (01.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.