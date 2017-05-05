Profireal Group: Philippine acquisition to invest CZK 5bn
PROFIREAL Group is expanding to South-East Asia. The group has acquired hire purchase company Flexi Finance in the Philippines to facilitate the expansion. The Philippine acquisition plans to start generating profits within three years. The firm wants to invest ca. CZK 5bn until 2021. Philippines are the first country for PROFIREAL Group where it will try hire purchase involving loans provided directly in stores. PROFIREAL Group is currently doing business in the Czech Republic (using the PROFI CREDIT brand), Slovakia, Poland, Russia and Bulgaria.
