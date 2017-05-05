Zeman to meet president, businesspeople in China
Prague, May 4 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, billionaire Zhang Jindong and the Mayor of Shanghai during his trip to the country in May, according to his itinerary, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has passed to CTK.
Zeman is supposed to be accompanied by six members of the government of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD). The trip is scheduled to take place between May 11 and 18.
Zeman said he would also have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will be on a state visit to China.
Zeman's aircraft will fly to China on Thursday afternoon.
At first, Zeman and the Czech delegation are to have a meeting with Xi at which several documents will be signed.
On Friday, May 12, Zeman will meet the chairman of the Chinese commission supervising banks and a representative of the tyre maker Linglong Tire.
The company is looking for a place for its tyre plant in the Czech Republic, perhaps in the industrial zone in Mosnov, north Moravia.
On Saturday, Zeman will meet chairman of the ICBC bank Yi Huiman and take part in a debate on cooperation in finances and trade.
This will be followed by a meeting with chairman of the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration, Feng Zhenglin, and a representative of the Huawei telecommunications equipment maker.
In the evening, Zeman will go to the Czech embassy in Beijing.
On Sunday and Monday, Zeman will take part in a new Silk Road summit. It may be attended by representatives of almost 30 countries, but most Western heads of state will be absent.
The ambitious Chinese plan is to enhance Chinese trade relations with Europe. It is to build roads, railways, ports and other infrastructure with investments of up to 100 billion dollars.
On Monday evening, Zeman will fly to Nanking to meet a Communist representative and Chinese businessman Zhang Jindong, one of the owners of the Suning retailer.
Zeman will attend the opening of the Czech national pavilion and meet representatives of the football association.
In the evening, he will go by train to Shanghai to meet its mayor and representatives of the China Eastern firm and the CEFC conglomerate.
Chairman of the CEFT board of directors Ye Jianming has been an adviser to Zeman for two years. CEFC has gained stakes in a number of Czech companies.
Zeman is to return to the Czech Republic during the night to May 18.
The delegation is to include Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec, Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik, Industry and Trade Minister Jiri Havlicek (all CSSD), Transport Minister Dan Tok and Regional Development Minister Karla Slechtova (both ANO).
