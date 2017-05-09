Wednesday, 10 May 2017

ČNB: Budget income from VAT increased to CZK 85.41bn

9 May 2017

The Czech Republic’s overall tax income for the state budget totaled CZK 350.89bn on April 30, 2017. It had totaled CZK 325.75bn on April 30, 2016. Collection was primarily driven by social security insurance collection (CZK 149.07bn). VAT collection increased y/y from CZK 77.56bn to CZK 85.41bn. Non-tax budget income totaled CZK 56.43bn. State budget expenditures totaling CZK 401.05bn were primarily accounted for by pensions (CZK 136.92bn). Capital expenditures totaled CZK 9.64bn. This is based on data published by the Czech National Bank (ČNB). Income totaled CZK 407.3bn.

