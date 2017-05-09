ČNB: Budget income from VAT increased to CZK 85.41bn
The Czech Republic’s overall tax income for the state budget totaled CZK 350.89bn on April 30, 2017. It had totaled CZK 325.75bn on April 30, 2016. Collection was primarily driven by social security insurance collection (CZK 149.07bn). VAT collection increased y/y from CZK 77.56bn to CZK 85.41bn. Non-tax budget income totaled CZK 56.43bn. State budget expenditures totaling CZK 401.05bn were primarily accounted for by pensions (CZK 136.92bn). Capital expenditures totaled CZK 9.64bn. This is based on data published by the Czech National Bank (ČNB). Income totaled CZK 407.3bn.
Source: www.cianews.cz
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
