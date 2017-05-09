Wednesday, 10 May 2017

ČS net profit up to CZK 3.5bn in Q1

CIA News |
9 May 2017

Česká Spořitelna (ČS) reported unaudited consolidated net profit compliant with IFRS totalling CZK 3.5bn for Q1 2017 (up 4.5% y/y). Gross extended loans grew 8.0% to CZK 603.9bn. Liabilities to clients totalled CZK 826.2bn (up 13.7%). Consolidated balance sum reached CZK 1.3108 trillion (up 31.4%). Capital adequacy ratio totalled 19.1%. Board of directors chairman Tomáš Salomon has stated that investments into alternative instruments are increasingly attractive due to persistent low interest rates.

