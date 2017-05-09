ČS net profit up to CZK 3.5bn in Q1
Česká Spořitelna (ČS) reported unaudited consolidated net profit compliant with IFRS totalling CZK 3.5bn for Q1 2017 (up 4.5% y/y). Gross extended loans grew 8.0% to CZK 603.9bn. Liabilities to clients totalled CZK 826.2bn (up 13.7%). Consolidated balance sum reached CZK 1.3108 trillion (up 31.4%). Capital adequacy ratio totalled 19.1%. Board of directors chairman Tomáš Salomon has stated that investments into alternative instruments are increasingly attractive due to persistent low interest rates.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #21 Monday May 8th (Národní třída)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #21 (08.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.