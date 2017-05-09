Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Ethiopian Abraha, Kenyan Aiabey win Prague Marathon

9 May 2017

Prague, May 7 (CTK) - Gebretsadik Abraha from Ethiopia won the Prague Marathon international event today, clocking in 2:08:47, and the women's contest was won by Valary Aiyabey from Kenya in a track record 2:21:57.

Aiabey was 37 seconds faster than the previous track record achieved by her compatriot, Lydia Cheromei, in 2011.

In the men's category, Ethiopian Bazu Worku finished second, followed by Mekuant Ayenew, also from Ethiopia.

In the women's category, Ethiopians Amane Beris and Tadeleh Bekele finished second and third, respectively.

Results:

Men: 1. Abraha 2:08:47, 2. Worku 2:08:48, 3. Ayenew (all Ethiopia) 2:09:00, 4. Kipruto (Kenya) 2:09:51, 5. Bunasr (Morocco) 2:10:04, 6. Kawauchi (Japan) 2:10:13

Women: 1. Aiyabei (Kenya) 2:21:57, 2. Beris 2:22:15, 3. Bekele 2:22:23, 4. Tibebu 2:24:04, 5. Tades (all Ethiopia) 2:26:46, 6. Rocha (Portugal) 2:27:08.

