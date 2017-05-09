French film Louise en Hiver wins Anifilm festival
Trebon, South Bohemia, May 6 (CTK) - The French-Canadian film Louise en Hiver won the best long film prize at the Anifilm international animated film festival in Trebon today, and Ma vie e courgette, a Swiss-French coproduction, won the best long film for children category, Petr Slavik said on behalf of Anifilm.
Further awards went to short and student films, music videos and newly also computer games.
The festival, whose visitors included a number of foreign film makers, offered 500 films including 132 competing ones. The attendance reached 27,000.
It ends on Sunday.
The prize for a lifelong contribution to animated film went to popular Czech illustrator and cartoon maker Jiri Salamoun.
Animorpha, which is the name of the prize for the winning films, carries 1,000 euros, and the prize for videos with abstract animation carries 500 euros.
The main prize went to French film maker Jean-François Laguionie for Louise en Hiver, a film about a 75-year-old woman who has been left alone in a sea recreation resort.
The film mediates the protagonist's memories to make the viewers realise that staying alone may be a path to self-reflection, the jury said.
Ma vie e courgette, a puppet film by Swiss Claude Barras, is a story about a boy who ends up in a children's home after his mother's death.
The prize for the best short film went to Decorado, a Spanish film by Alberto Vazquez.
The best student film is Cipka by Polish film director Renata Gasiorowski.
