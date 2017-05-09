Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Zeman congratulates Macron on victory

9 May 2017

Prague, May 8 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman sent a telegram of congratulations to Emmanuel Macron, the winner of Sunday's French presidential election runoff, today and invited him to visit the Czech Republic, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has told CTK.

Zeman wrote to Macron that he is looking forward to excellent relations between France and the Czech Republic and to further development of bilateral cooperation in politics, economy and culture.

He wished Macron good health and all success in the post of president.

"I firmly believe that we will find an opportunity for a personal meeting, which would enable us, in our capacity as presidents, to contribute to further deepening and development of traditional friendship between our countries," Zeman wrote.

The victory of Macron, a centrist candidate who defeated his far-right election rival Marine Le Pen was hailed by Czech Senate chairman Milan Stech during a Victory anniversary ceremony in Prague earlier today.

He said Macron is young but predictable, and a great advocate of European integration.

"Now it will be important that he respect the positions of individual governments and countries and contribute to our search of consensus in Europe," Stech (Social Democrats, CSSD) said.

Other Czech politicians, including Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (both CSSD), welcomed Macron's victory late on Sunday already.

