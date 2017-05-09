Zeman congratulates Macron on victory
Prague, May 8 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman sent a telegram of congratulations to Emmanuel Macron, the winner of Sunday's French presidential election runoff, today and invited him to visit the Czech Republic, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has told CTK.
Zeman wrote to Macron that he is looking forward to excellent relations between France and the Czech Republic and to further development of bilateral cooperation in politics, economy and culture.
He wished Macron good health and all success in the post of president.
"I firmly believe that we will find an opportunity for a personal meeting, which would enable us, in our capacity as presidents, to contribute to further deepening and development of traditional friendship between our countries," Zeman wrote.
The victory of Macron, a centrist candidate who defeated his far-right election rival Marine Le Pen was hailed by Czech Senate chairman Milan Stech during a Victory anniversary ceremony in Prague earlier today.
He said Macron is young but predictable, and a great advocate of European integration.
"Now it will be important that he respect the positions of individual governments and countries and contribute to our search of consensus in Europe," Stech (Social Democrats, CSSD) said.
Other Czech politicians, including Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (both CSSD), welcomed Macron's victory late on Sunday already.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #21 Monday May 8th (Národní třída)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #21 (08.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.