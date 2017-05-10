ČEPRO to open tender procedure for mineral oils worth CZK 20bn
ČEPRO has published a preliminary public contract notice for a framework agreement for the product pipeline supplies of specific mineral oil types. The estimated value of the contract is CZK 20bn. The notice on the start of the procurement procedure is expected to be published on July 3, 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
