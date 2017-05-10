Wednesday, 10 May 2017

ČEPRO to open tender procedure for mineral oils worth CZK 20bn

CIA News |
10 May 2017

ČEPRO has published a preliminary public contract notice for a framework agreement for the product pipeline supplies of specific mineral oil types. The estimated value of the contract is CZK 20bn. The notice on the start of the procurement procedure is expected to be published on July 3, 2017.

Source: www.cianews.cz