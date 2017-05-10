Wednesday, 10 May 2017

C&W manages 344,300 m2 for CPI Property Group

CIA News |
10 May 2017

Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) was entrusted by CPI Property Group to continue with the management of the Olympia shopping centre in Prague, Zlatý Anděl in Prague and Ogroda in Poland, recently acquired by the group from CBRE Global Investors. C&W has stated that it is currently managing 16 retail and multifunctional properties sized totally 344,300 m2, owned by CPI Property Group in Central Europe. CPI Property Group’s portfolio is worth over EUR 4.865bn.

Source: www.cianews.cz