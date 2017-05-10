Wednesday, 10 May 2017

FS ČR: VAT collection in CR increases to CZK 122.05bn

CIA News |
10 May 2017

As at April 28, 2017, nationwide VAT collection in the Czech Republic amounted to CZK 122.05bn, while it totalled CZK 110.05bn at the end of the same period in 2016. The collection of legal entities’ income tax grew year-on-year from CZK 37.01bn to CZK 40.76bn. Contributions from lotteries dropped from CZK 1.15bn to CZK 831.40m. This information was provided by the Financial Administration of the Czech Republic (FS ČR) from its statistics on the nationwide gross yield from shared taxes.

Source: www.cianews.cz