LN: Trump's climatologist to support Klaus's book in Prague
Prague, May 9 (CTK) - "Donald Trump's climatologist," U.S. atmospheric physicist Richard Lindzen who denies the global warming theory, will support the latest book by former Czech president Vaclav Klaus in Prague, daily Lidove noviny (LN) writes today.
Lindzen, 77, Professor of Meteorology at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is one of the major supporters of Trump's approach to science and research, including his cuts in the federal budget in this respect.
Lindzen, who is of the view that global warming is not much more trustworthy than witchcraft, will arrive in Prague next week. He will support Klaus's new book "Will Climate Destroy Us Or the Fight with Climate," LN writes.
"Klaus has met Professor Lindzen in the United States several times. He knows his views and is glad that he will have a discussion with him in Prague. However, this is just a coincidence, Lindzen is not arriving in Prague because of Klaus's book only," Petr Macinka, manager of the Vaclav Klaus Institute (IVK), told LN.
LN writes that Lindzen, a member of the conservative Cato Institute where Klaus gave a speech recently, is also a controversial personality in academic circles where some criticise him for using too ideological arguments.
In February, Lindzen sent a petition to the White House in which he, along with 300 signatories, called on Trump to secure that the USA leave the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as soon as possible. The panel coordinates worldwide efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Lindzen argues that expenditures on the climate change fight will deepen the poverty of the Third World countries.
This petition was challenged by top researchers from the MIT where he lectures, LN adds.
The Vaclav Klaus Institute organises a debate with Lindzen in Prague to be moderated by Klaus.
No controversies are expected there since both men are perfectly in accord, LN says.
In his new book, issued ten years after his "Blue not Green Planet," Klaus expresses his opinion that "alarmism and environmentalist propaganda" have dominated politics and school education and that "alarmists" must be fought ideologically, LN adds.
