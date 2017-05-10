Moldova wants to attract further Czech investors
Prague, May 9 (CTK) - Moldova is trying hard to become an attractive destination for Czech investors and 53 firms with a Czech capital operate in this country at present, Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said after a meeting with his Czech counterpart Bohuslav Sobotka yesterday.
Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) told reporters that Filip's visit was one of many forms for the Czech Republic to express support for Moldova and its government's reform effort.
"There have already been 53 firms with Czech capital operating in Moldova and we would like to see further investors from the Czech Republic. We will do our utmost to make our environment as much attractive as possible to them," Filip said.
He brought a big delegation of businesspeople to Prague with him.
Filip and Sobotka also attended the beginning of the Czech-Moldovan business forum today.
Czech companies might participate in the projects focused on modernisation and the economic development of Moldova.
Both prime ministers also debated the economic and development cooperation and the situation in the region as well as agriculture, transport and energy industry.
Sobotka said the Czech Republic supports Moldova's path to deepening cooperation with the EU member states and the EU as one whole.
"I consider it symbolic that PM Filip pays an official visit (to the Czech Republic) in the year when we commemorate 25 years of the establishment of the Czech-Moldovan diplomatic relations," Sobotka said.
"The Czech Republic has many years supported the Republic of Moldova in its reform effort and its best possible preparation for the entry into the free-trade zone. We are trying to provide support for and aid to Moldova by sharing our experience with the transformation process as well," Sobotka said.
Sobotka met Filip previously in Chisinau last June.
