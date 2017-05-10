Parliament speaker calls for better Czech-Russian relations
Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamáček (Social Democrats, ČSSD) called for an improvement in the relations between the Czech Republic and Russia at a reception at the Russian Embassy in Prague marking the Victory Day yesterday.
Prague, May 9 (CTK) - Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamacek (Social Democrats, CSSD) called for an improvement in the relations between the Czech Republic and Russia at a reception at the Russian Embassy in Prague marking the Victory Day today.
In his speech delivered in English, Hamacek made an appeal for mutual understanding and cooperation.
He expressed regret over the fact that the bilateral relations are not on the best possible level. Representatives of both countries should do their utmost to get back on the right track, he added.
Hamacek thanked the Red Army for its contribution to the liberation of Czechoslovakia.
Russian Ambassador Alexandr Zmeyevsky said the inhamun Nazi system fell thanks to the former Soviet Union. He also appreciared the role of the Czechoslovak exile government and Czechoslovak soldiers.
"Our grandfathers and fathers fought together, liberated Czechoslovakia together and ended the war victoriously," Zmeyevsky said.
A number of Czech politicians took part in the reception. President Milos Zeman who had the speech on behalf of Czechs last year was not present. Zeman started his tour of the Liberec Region today.
The Czech guests included Senate chairman Milan Stech, MP Jaroslav Foldyna (both CSSD), Communist (KSCM) chairman and deputy chairman, Vojtech Filip and Jiri Dolejs, MP Stanislav Berkovec (ANO), former foreign ministers Jan Kohout and Cyril Svoboda, former European commissioner Stefan Fuele and former prime minister Petr Necas (Civic Democrats, ODS).
kva/dr
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #21 Monday May 8th (Národní třída)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #21 (08.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.