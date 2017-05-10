PM Sobotka should respect new ANO minister, Babiš tells Právo
Prague, May 9 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) should give clear guarantees that he will respect the new finance minister who may be proposed by ANO, Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) told Pravo yesterday.
Babis said he also wanted Sobotka to say whether the coalition government pact was still valid.
Babis repeated that there was no reason to dismiss him.
Sobotka has asked President Milos Zeman to sack Babis over his dubious financial transactions and suspected tax evasion. Zeman has been reluctant to dismiss Babis who denies all the allegations.
Babis said that Sobotka should put it clear whether the coalition government pact between the CSSD, ANO and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) was still valid or whether it was in coma as claimed by Christian Democrat leader Pavel Belobradek.
ANO wants to receive clear guarantees from Sobotka that he will respect the person ANO will propose, Babis said.
He said he did not trust Sobotka in the least because all of his political life was accompanied by frauds.
ANO wants the government to rule till the end of its term. It would be best for the ANO ministers to stay in their posts, Babis said.
The regular general election is scheduled for October 20-21.
Replacing ministers a few months before the election is not a good solution because all of them have to finish their work, he added.
pv/t/hol
