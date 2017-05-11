Friday, 12 May 2017

ČLFA members provided CZK 49.8bn in funding in Q1

11 May 2017

Czech Leasing and Financial Association (ČLFA) member companies provided CZK 49.80bn to clients in the first quarter of 2017 through leasing, loans and factoring, up 12.9% year-on-year. Of this sum, CZK 42.38bn funded corporate investments and operation and CZK 7.42bn was used to fund goods, services and investments for households. ČLFA members closed the most contracts for automobile funding: CZK 20.62bn in Q1. Total claims of ČLFA members from ongoing leasing and loan contracts amounted to CZK 247.20bn at the end of March.

