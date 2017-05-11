ČMSS expects 10% rise in loans in 2017
In Q1 2017, building society Českomoravská Stavební Spořitelna (ČMSS) advanced 7,854 loans worth CZK 6.39bn, up 52% on the year. The company saw the highest increase in the segment of small unsecured loans granted up to the amount of CZK 900,000. This information was provided to ČIANEWS by ČMSS spokesman Tomáš Kofroň who added that the company counted on a 10% rise in loans in 2017. It also will focus on digitisation and acceleration of the loan process.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #21 Monday May 8th (Národní třída)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #21 (08.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.