ČMSS expects 10% rise in loans in 2017

11 May 2017

In Q1 2017, building society Českomoravská Stavební Spořitelna (ČMSS) advanced 7,854 loans worth CZK 6.39bn, up 52% on the year. The company saw the highest increase in the segment of small unsecured loans granted up to the amount of CZK 900,000. This information was provided to ČIANEWS by ČMSS spokesman Tomáš Kofroň who added that the company counted on a 10% rise in loans in 2017. It also will focus on digitisation and acceleration of the loan process.

