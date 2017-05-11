ČSSD wants commission of investigation into leaks
Prague, May 10 (CTK) - The Czech senior government Social Democrats (CSSD) will initiate the convocation of a Chamber of Deputies' extraordinary session that would create a commission of investigation to look into a leak of information from police files and abuse of power, its representatives said today.
"Social Democracy is presenting an initiative to create a parliamentary commission of investigation that would start looking into a leak of information into the media, abuse of power and leaks from police files. This thing must be uncovered," Interior Minister and CSSD first deputy chairman Milan Chovanec (CSSD) said.
Chovanec also spoke about the recordings featuring ANO head and Finance Minister Andrej Babis.
He said the CSSD believes that the matter is not only a story of journalist Marek Pribil, who worked for Mlada fronta Dnes (MFD) at the time when the recordings were made, but of the whole Mafra publishing house management.
"Both (MfD editor-in-chief Jaroslav) Plesl and (Mafra strategic development director Frantisek) Nachtigall must have known about it. It is a question of whether the same practices may be applied in Lidove noviny (LN)," Chovanec said.
He said the CSSD has long suspected this in connection with some LN articles.
Babis owned the dailies until February, when he transferred the Agrofert holding, of which MfD and LN were part, to trustee funds in compliance with a new conflict of interest law.
