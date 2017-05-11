Friday, 12 May 2017

ArcelorMittal manufactures axles for trams in Russia

11 May 2017

ArcelorMittal Engineering Products Ostrava, a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Ostrava, has won a contract for the production of almost 1,000 axles for a new tramway type, 71-931M Vityaz-M, in Russia. It is a low-floor tramway that can carry up to 265 passengers. The axles manufactured in the Ostrava-based engineering company will be used in about 150 vehicles. Sales and marketing manager of ArcelorMittal Engineering Products Ostrava Daniel Doležal said the company would complete the production of all axles in November 2017.

