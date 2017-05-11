Czech National Security Council to meet over recordings of Babiš
Luxembourg, May 10 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) plans to call a meeting of the National Security Council because of controversial audio recordings of Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) next week, if possible, he told journalists in Luxembourg last night.
Deputy Prime Minister Pavel Belobradek (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL) asked Sobotka to call this meeting on Tuesday.
Three audio recordings of conversations between Babis and a reporter were released on the Internet in the past few days. These recordings seem to show that Babis may have used the media he owned against his political opponents and he may have received police files on open cases.
Babis dismissed all the suspicions and said it is scandalous that he was being secretly recorded.
The Chamber of Deputies approved a resolution today, which declares that Babis openly lied and abused his power and calls on President Milos Zeman to meet Sobotka's proposal for the dismissal of Babis without delay.
Sobotka said he would invite representatives of secret services to the National Security Council so that the cabinet members can get as much information on the case as possible.
