Zeman may face competence complaint unless he sacks Babiš
Prague, May 10 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) wants to file a competence complaint against President Milos Zeman unless he dismisses ANO head Andrej Babis from the government even after his return from China, CSSD senator group head Petr Vicha said today.
He said a complaint about the division of powers between the president and prime minister would be a more suitable solution than the constitutional complaint against Zeman which some senators want to possibly file.
Vicha said "we consider this naturally better because it should lead to that he (Babis) will be dismissed.
"The constitutional complaint would actually only deal with a sort of punishment, and this is not the primary goal at the moment," Vicha said.
Sobotka spoke about the possibility of filing a competence complaint four years ago when Zeman was hesitating appoint some ministers.
In dealing with a competence compliant, the court should say whether the president must comply with the prime minister's proposals unless there are any legislative obstacles.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #21 Monday May 8th (Národní třída)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #21 (08.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.