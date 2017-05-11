Friday, 12 May 2017

Zeman may face competence complaint unless he sacks Babiš

ČTK |
11 May 2017

Prague, May 10 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) wants to file a competence complaint against President Milos Zeman unless he dismisses ANO head Andrej Babis from the government even after his return from China, CSSD senator group head Petr Vicha said today.

He said a complaint about the division of powers between the president and prime minister would be a more suitable solution than the constitutional complaint against Zeman which some senators want to possibly file.

Vicha said "we consider this naturally better because it should lead to that he (Babis) will be dismissed.

"The constitutional complaint would actually only deal with a sort of punishment, and this is not the primary goal at the moment," Vicha said.

Sobotka spoke about the possibility of filing a competence complaint four years ago when Zeman was hesitating appoint some ministers.

In dealing with a competence compliant, the court should say whether the president must comply with the prime minister's proposals unless there are any legislative obstacles.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.