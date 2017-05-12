ČLFA members lent CZK 6.58bn to households in Q1
Members of the Czech Leasing and Financial Association (ÈLFA) extended consumer loans totalling CZK 6.58bn in Q1 2017, up 0.2% y/y. Consumer leasing grew 21.7% to CZK 0.84bn. Transactions carried out by member companies as consumer loans consisted of revolving loans (CZK 2.19bn), non-purpose loans (CZK 1.44bn) and tangible asset financing (CZK 2.94bn). According to ÈLFA, households were taking loan primarily for buying passenger cars.
Source: www.cianews.cz
