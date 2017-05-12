Saturday, 13 May 2017

ČLFA members lent CZK 6.58bn to households in Q1

12 May 2017

Members of the Czech Leasing and Financial Association (ÈLFA) extended consumer loans totalling CZK 6.58bn in Q1 2017, up 0.2% y/y. Consumer leasing grew 21.7% to CZK 0.84bn. Transactions carried out by member companies as consumer loans consisted of revolving loans (CZK 2.19bn), non-purpose loans (CZK 1.44bn) and tangible asset financing (CZK 2.94bn). According to ÈLFA, households were taking loan primarily for buying passenger cars.

Source: www.cianews.cz