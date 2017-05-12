Škoda delivered 97,300 vehicles to clients in April
ŠKODA brand delivered its clients around the world totally 97,300 vehicles in April 2017, up 2.4% y/y. The company grew primarily on markets in Central Europe (up 13.7%) and Eastern Europe (up 11.4%). ŠKODA hopes additional growth impulses will be provided by the new ŠKODA Kodiaq SUV, which will be presented in Stockholm on May 18. The model will be launched on the market in late 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
