43rd Summer Film School to present Swedish films
Uherske Hradiste, South Moravia, May 11 (CTK) - The 43rd Summer Film School (LFS) festival, which will be held in Uherske Hradiste from July 28 to August 6, will present Swedish films, the LFS spokeswoman Lenka Horakova Zemankova told CTK today.
"We have been looking forward to Sweden because its cinematography is incredible rich and interesting, both historically and at present," LFS programme director Iva Hejlickova said.
The festival will focus on old silent films, the Scandinavian noir phenomenon, the Swedish welfare state concept and the current situation with respect to the immigrant crisis.
Film historian Jan Holmberg will deliver four lectures on the history of Swedish film. Film historian Erik Hedling will concentrate on the relation of Swedish film and society from the social and political perspectives. He will present several films showing the developments of the Swedish welfare state.
Another Swedish guest to the festival will be film director, animator and journalist Tarik Saleh, known for his graffiti art in the 1990s and his videos to songs of pop star Lykke Li.
Saleh's first film was the animated science fiction Metropia and his latest film, The Nile Hilton Incident (2017), was awarded at the Sundance Film Festival this year.
Horakova Zemankova said a new LFS website www.lfs.cz will start operating on May 17.
Last year, the LFS presented 230 films and had 5,700 visitors.
