Romani Culture Museum present Pusija's photographs
Brno, May 11 (CTK) - An exhibition of photographs by Nihad Nino Pusija mapping the situation of Romanies from former Yugoslavia as undesirable refugees of the Balkan war will be opened in the Museum of Romany Culture in Brno today, its spokeswoman Kristina Kohoutova has told reporters.
Pusija, who comes from Bosnia and Herzegovina, but has been living in Germany for 25 years, will also hold two photographic workshop for the public, on May 13-14 and 16-17.
The exhibition runs through September 24.
In his work, Pusija has long focused on people living on the edge of society, including Romanies.
"The author has prepared a series entitled Parno Gra from his collections," Kohoutova said.
The photographer tries to tell the stories of Romanies and point out the problems connected with their community at the beginning of a new millennium.
Pusija himself experienced the situation of a refugee when he was fleeing from the war conflict. "My personal story has influenced my work," he said.
Pusija is of the view that photographs can be manipulated and this is why he adds short texts with the stories of the photographed people to them.
The Museum of Romany Culture will also participate in the programme of the Meeting Brno festival starting on May 19. Romany musicians will play in trams in Brno.
