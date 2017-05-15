Tuesday, 16 May 2017

Czechs to teach Chinese ice hockey

15 May 2017

Beijing, May 14 (CTK special correspondent) - Czechs will help Chinese develop their ice hockey skills before the 2022 Beijing Olympics under the memorandum signed by Martin Urban, general secretary of the Czech Association of Ice Hockey (CSLH), and his Chinese counterparts on Saturday.

The memorandum plans the organisation of training camps for young ice hockey players and the exchange of coaches and methodological materials.

The cooperation will relate to the Czech club Bili Tygri Liberec and the Chinese Kunlun Red Star, which has been playing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) since last year.

"This is a memorandum of cooperation between the Chinese ice hockey association and our ice hockey association," Urban said.

As a large country, China has a big potential to be developed in ice hockey.

It has asked Canada, Russia and the Czech Republic for cooperation.

The project also wants more children to play ice hockey in China.

Everything is targeted on the 2022 Winter Olympics. As its organiser, China would like to take part in its ice hockey tournament.

"It is an interest of the International Olympic Committee that the organiser is represented in collective sports. Then China will certainly want to play a dignified role in this," Urban said.

The memorandum sets down the spheres in which cooperation may be possible. Agreements will then be signed for specific projects.

Urban said a Chinese ice hockey delegation would visit the Czech Republic on May 22.

The information recently appeared that the Chinese CEFC Group, that has acquired the Czech football club Slavia Praha, would like to enter the Liberec ice hockey.

