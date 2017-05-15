Tuesday, 16 May 2017

Kooperativa Pojišťovna reported CZK 32.33bn in premium billing

CIA News |
15 May 2017

Kooperativa Pojišťovna, Vienna Insurance Group has posted premium billing totaling CZK 32.33bn for 2016; this represents a y/y increase of 2.8 %. Life insurance accounted for CZK 8.65bn of this total while non-life insurance totaled CZK 23.67bn. Profits totaled CZK 1.78bn in the accounting period. At the end of 2016 Kooperativa managed 4.02m insurance contracts for 2.07m clients. Liquidators processed 618,439 insurance events. In its annual report the insurer also stated that it is for 2017 preparing the option of paying for contracts using electronic terminal mPos.