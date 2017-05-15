Lesy ČR increased its profits to CZK 1.72bn in 1Q
In 1Q 2017 state company Lesy České Republiky (Lesy ČR) generated CZK 1.72bn in gross profits, up from CZK 1.6bn generated in 1Q 2016. Its revenues from the sale of its own products and services increased to CZK 2.72bn from CZK 2.6bn. The company extracted a total of 1.86m m3 of lumber, an increase on the preceding year (1.76m m3). Spokeswoman Eva Jouklová told ČIANEWS that the y/y increase in lumber extraction is not conclusive. In coming quarters Lesy ČR could balance extraction, which she said would also be reflected in profits.
