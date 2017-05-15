MEP Telička: Police should check Babiš's recordings
Prague, May 14 (CTK) - The police should deal with all the aspects of the scandal with leaks of recordings implicating that Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) influenced the media, MEP Pavel Telicka (ANO) told the commercial television station Prima on Sunday.
Telicka said Babis was preparing some steps to deal with the situation.
Earlier this month, Telicka called on Babis to speak up publicly and adopt a position on the recordings.
Telicka said on Monday his Monday's meeting Babis had brought an "end that seems to be positive."
"The discussion has shed some light on this. Babis has admitted that his conduct was unfortunate and that he had made a mistake," Telicka said.
The governing Social Democrats (CSSD) and the opposition say Babis has influenced the media, pointing to a recent video leak in which he reportedly gives instructions to a MfD reporter.
On this account, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) wants to dismiss Babis who denies any wrongdoing and refuses the sacking. In this, he is backed by President Milos Zeman.
Babis says he was targeted by a provocation.
Telicka said now the police should check how the meetings between Babis and journalist Marek Pribil had taken place, who had ordered the recordings and why they were released just now.
Telicka said in early May Babis and the media in question should tell the public whether there was any influencing for political reasons.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #22 Monday May 15th (Žižkov / Jiřího z Poděbrad
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #22 (15.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.