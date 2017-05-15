Tuesday, 16 May 2017

MEP Telička: Police should check Babiš's recordings

ČTK |
15 May 2017

Prague, May 14 (CTK) - The police should deal with all the aspects of the scandal with leaks of recordings implicating that Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) influenced the media, MEP Pavel Telicka (ANO) told the commercial television station Prima on Sunday.

Telicka said Babis was preparing some steps to deal with the situation.

Earlier this month, Telicka called on Babis to speak up publicly and adopt a position on the recordings.

Telicka said on Monday his Monday's meeting Babis had brought an "end that seems to be positive."

"The discussion has shed some light on this. Babis has admitted that his conduct was unfortunate and that he had made a mistake," Telicka said.

The governing Social Democrats (CSSD) and the opposition say Babis has influenced the media, pointing to a recent video leak in which he reportedly gives instructions to a MfD reporter.

On this account, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) wants to dismiss Babis who denies any wrongdoing and refuses the sacking. In this, he is backed by President Milos Zeman.

Babis says he was targeted by a provocation.

Telicka said now the police should check how the meetings between Babis and journalist Marek Pribil had taken place, who had ordered the recordings and why they were released just now.

Telicka said in early May Babis and the media in question should tell the public whether there was any influencing for political reasons.

