New web promises to uncover biggest scandal of Czech government
Prague, May 14 (CTK) - A new web page has appeared online promising that it will publish "the uncovering of the biggest scandal in the history of the Czech government" implicating Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) in a week, the server Echo24.cz said on Sunday.
The domain is registered for the name Tomas Fuk, the server nic.cz has said.
"There will be not only the uncovering of Babis, but of the whole concept of the resistance to the situation that is being shaped around us," the web page said.
"Since we simply cannot look on, this project is being drafted. Be on the lookout, the fourth resistance is coming," the web page said.
The "first resistance" is that against the Austro-Hungarian monarchy, the second against the Nazi rule and the third against the Communist regime.
The paper Echo24 points out that in the past week the twitter Julius Suman started releasing the recordings of a conversation between Babis and journalist Marek Pribil.
The opposition and the governing Social Democrats (CSSD) are saying the recordings prove that Babis was trying to influence the media. This is one of the reasons of why Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) insists on Babis's sacking.
Babis denies any wrongdoing and is backed by President Milos Zeman in the ongoing government crisis.
