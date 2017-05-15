Zeman ready to appoint Schillerová as finance minister
Beijing, May 14 (CTK correspondent) - President Milos Zeman told journalists on Sunday that he was ready to accept Alena Schillerova (ANO) as the new finance minister if she were a candidate of ANO, but if Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka did not propose her, the coalition agreement should be terminated.
Zeman said if he were Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), he would have done so long time ago and started a determined election campaign.
"The proposal is quite problematic," CSSD deputy chairman Lubomir Zaoralek told Czech Television (CT) on Sunday.
He repeated the arguments against Schillerova, specifically her passivity within the investigation into the one-crown bonds, an operation the critics suspect of tax evasion.
Babis's Agrofert holding bought the bonds before he became the finance minister.
Zaoralek said in the Chamber of Deputies Schillerova had said the bonds affair could not be investigated.
"She has identified with this, while she is the direct partner for the tax office. I cannot imagine a person who has refused this to take up the office now," Zaoralek said.
Zeman said he insisted on the observance of the coalition pact as he was taught that agreements should be observed.
Zeman said if Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) did not propose Schillerova, he would deal with the situation by turning to the Constitutional Court.
"In fact, this would be the second violation of the coalition pact," he added.
The first violation was Sobotka's proposal to sack Babis without ANO's consent, Zeman said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #22 Monday May 15th (Žižkov / Jiřího z Poděbrad
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #22 (15.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.