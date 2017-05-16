Casey Affleck to visit Karlovy Vary film festival
Prague, May 15 (CTK) - U.S. film star Casey Affleck, the 2017 best actor Oscar and Golden Globe winner, will be among the guests to the forthcoming 52nd Karlovy Vary international film festival and receive the Festival President's Prize, Uljana Donatova, spokewoman for the Czech event, told CTK on Monday.
Affleck, together with screenwriter and film maker David Lowery, will present their latest work, A Ghost Story film poem, at the festival held in the Karlovy Vary west Bohemian spa town.
"The actor, screenwriter, film director and producer, Casey Affleck, is one of the most progressive creative personalities of the contemporary U.S. cinematography. The peaks of his career so far include the extraordinary drama Manchester by the Sea, for which he has received more than forty prizes in national polls and international festivals," Donatova said.
"We are glad that Casey Affleck has accepted the Festival President's Prize and that he will present David Lowery's film A Ghost Story at the 52nd Karlovy Vary festival," the event's director Jiri Bartoska said.
He said Lowery's previous film, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, was presented in Karlovy Vary with a great acclaim a couple of years ago, when, however, busy schedule prevented Affleck from coming to present it personally.
The film debut of Casey Affleck, now 41, was a role in Gus Van Saint's To Die for (1995).
He gained his first Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the criminal drama The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford in 2008.
