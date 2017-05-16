Construction savings banks extended 18,475 loans worth CZK 14.4bn
Construction savings banks extended totally 18,475 loans totalling almost CZK 14.4bn in Q1 2017 (up 41% y/y). Českomoravská Stavební Spořitelna reported 7,854 loans totalling CZK 6.390bn (up 52%). Stavební Spořitelna České Spořitelny extended 3,635 loans totalling CZK 2.195bn (up 25%). The average loan totalled CZK 604,000. Modrá Pyramida Stavební Spořitelna provided 2,965 loans (up 13%) amounting to CZK 3.358bn (up 62%). Raiffeisen Stavební Spořitelna saw its bridging loans and construction savings loans grow 11.2% to 2,885. The average loan totalled CZK 620,000. Wüstenrot - Stavební Spořitelna has entered into more than 1,100 loan contracts worth CZK 409m. The average loan grew by ca. 6%. Construction savings bank anticipate revitalisation of the demand for construction savings in 2017 and foresee growth of up to 10% in the loan segment. This stems from a survey by ČIANEWS.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #22 Monday May 15th (Žižkov / Jiřího z Poděbrad
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #22 (15.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.