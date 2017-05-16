Tuesday, 16 May 2017

Current account active balance totalled CZK 31.2bn

CIA News |
16 May 2017

The active balance of the current account of balance of payments totalled CZK 31.2bn in March 2017. The balance of goods and services was active at CZK 36.7bn. On the part of liabilities, primary income balance consisted of dividends from direct investments totalling CZK 4.1bn. Primary and secondary incomes include active balance of transfers from EU budget to the Czech Republic, totalling CZK 3.2bn. Capital outflow from the financial account (net loans to abroad) totalled CZK 28bn. The balance of foreign direct investments reached CZK 25.6bn. The balance of reinvested profit reached CZK 8.3bn and portfolio investment balance totalled CZK 346bn. The information was provided by the Czech National Bank (CNB).