Juncker, Mogherini to address security conference in Prague
Prague, May 15 (CTK) - The Czech government together with the European Commission will hold a conference on security in Prague in June, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday after a government meeting that approved the event.
Speeches at the conference will be made by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU diplomacy head Federica Mogherini, a NATO representative and other European politicians, representatives of the European defence industry, diplomats, think-tanks, the academic community and the private sector.
"It is part of our active contribution to the future of the European Union," Sobotka said.
EU leaders agreed at their latest meetings in Bratislava and Rome on that boosting defence and security must be among the EU priorities, Sobotka said.
"That is why I am glad that we can organise the conference in Prague. I hope that it will contribute to the debate on stronger cooperation in the field of defence and security," Sobotka said.
The conference will be held under the aegis of Sobotka, the Government Office said.
Its goal is defining possible joint steps that will push European cooperation forward.
The discussion will also focus on specific legislation proposals that the European Commission will present in June, the Government Office said.
