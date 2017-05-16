LN: Czech children dream of being successful YouTubers
Prague, May 15 (CTK) - More and more Czech children dream of becoming a successful "YouTuber" now, while in the past most of them said they would like to become a dustman when they grow up, daily Lidove noviny (LN) on Monday.
Children usually start shooting their home videos on their life, cosmetics or computer games. With time they may get money for their spots released on the popular YouTube server that people under 35 watch much more often than TV, LN says.
The YouTube scene is developing quickly in the Czech Republic and many Czechs can even make their living as YouTubers.
"Dozens of people earn up to hundreds of thousands of crowns a month in the Czech Republic (as YouTubers)," Lenka Capova, from the Get Boost agency focused on YouTube marketing, wrote LN.
However, the most famous foreign YouTubers earn up to millions of dollars a year, LN adds.
Their success depends of how many people watch their videos and how long. The best YouTubers have both a high number of views and a long watchtime as well as their special advertising items and content that appeals to firms.
"If they create two or three videos a week that have around 100,000 views, use their advertising items and present content interesting to firms, they fare very well," Capova told LN.
This profession fits in the "fourth industrial revolution" and is typical for the development of social networks, Josef Stredula, chairman of the CMKOS trade union umbrella organisation, told LN.
The average age of Czech YouTubers is between 20 and 25 years.
The oldest popular Czech YouTuber, "PetraLovelyHair," is about ten years older, but despite that she has won the Blogger of the Year title three times in a row.
One of the youngest successful Czech YouTubers is ten-year-old Michal who is shooting videos on computer games entitled "Mischa's Insanities." The director is his older brother, YouTuber dubbed Metadon, LN writes.
Firms often cooperate with YouTubers. The popular ones have become the faces of famous products. Some firms also decide to buy state-of-the-art equipment for the YouTubers whose services they use, LN adds.
Several firms, addressed by LN, confirmed their cooperation with YouTubers, for instance the CZC.cz company trading in electronics and the Dermacol Czech cosmetics maker.
Dermacol sends its new cosmetic products as well as its long-term TOP products to a selected group of YouTubers for testing, Michaela Klokocnikova, from the company, told LN.
However, the best YouTubers are more interested in VIT entries, air tickets and premium services as rewards than in products alone, Capova said.
The paper writes that YouTube pays 55 percent of its net income from commercials released together with videos to their creators.
