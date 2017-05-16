Tuesday, 16 May 2017

O-I invested EUR 27m into production upgrade in Dubí

Glass packaging manufacturer Owens-Illinois (O-I) has invested EUR 27m into the modernisation of production in its plant in Dubí, Czech Republic. The company has boosted its capacity primarily to facilitate new business opportunities in Germany. O-I has almost 400 workers in two plants in CR. The company manufactures clear glass in Dubí, Teplice district, and coloured glass in Nové Sedlo, Karlovy Vary Region.