O-I invested EUR 27m into production upgrade in Dubí
Glass packaging manufacturer Owens-Illinois (O-I) has invested EUR 27m into the modernisation of production in its plant in Dubí, Czech Republic. The company has boosted its capacity primarily to facilitate new business opportunities in Germany. O-I has almost 400 workers in two plants in CR. The company manufactures clear glass in Dubí, Teplice district, and coloured glass in Nové Sedlo, Karlovy Vary Region.
