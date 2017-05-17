Wednesday, 17 May 2017

CEEC: Demand for shopping centres to exceed supply

The demand for shopping centre will exceed the supply. Demand for retail space is expected to grow 5.2% in Prague in 2017 and 4.3% in regions outside Prague. Next year demand will continue to grow at 5.2% rate in all regions. Supply in Prague will drop 0.6% in 2017 and 2.1% in 2018. Shopping centres’ supply in regions outside Prague is expected to decrease by ca. 2.1% both in 2017 and 2018. This stems from a study by CEEC Research and KPMG ČR.