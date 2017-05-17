DRFG to invest CZK 3bn in 2017
DRFG group plans to invest CZK 3bn in 2017. The group’s majority owner, David Rusňák, has stated that DFRG’s member firms invested significantly over CZK 1bn into real estate and telecommunications in 4M 2017. The firm’s assets totaled CZK 4bn as of December 31, 2016, with EBITDA of CZK 368m. DRFG has stably access to cash totaling hundreds of millions of korunas.
