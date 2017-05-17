Top attorney: Czech police need more cyber security experts
Prague, May 16 (CTK) - The Czech police do not have enough computer experts to face cyber crime, Prague High State Attorney Lenka Bradacova told a press conference in the Senate on Tuesday.
The Czech state should ensure that the police have a sufficient number of experts and it should cover the costs, she said.
"Experts are difficult to find," Bradacova said.
She said crime is becoming computer-related and online and it concerns not only property crime but alsoa a violation of privacy and sex crime that aim at children as well.
A high number of aggrieved parties, anonymous perpetrators and a global reach are typical of computer-related property crime, Bradacova said.
Jiri Prusa, from the CZ.NIC association for Internet security, said schools are becoming the target of cyber crime more and more often because they store a high volume of personal data about their students.
As of mid-2017, schools will be obliged to communicate via electronic storage sites known as data boxes. Data boxes have been obligatorily used by state bodies, however, these institutions generally have Internet security on a higher level than schools.
A new national cyber security office is to start operating in Brno this year. Until now, the National Security Office (NBU) has dealt with cyber security affairs, but the agenda has become so large that the establishment of a new independent office was agreed on.
