Unions against downgrading financial clerks' work
Prague, May 16 (CTK) - The trade unions of the Czech Financial Administration (FS) have sent an open letter, dated Monday, May 15, to Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) asking him that the government cease doubting the FS's independence from political pressures.
They say the FS is an independent and erudite body of the public administration, not "a power weapon in the hands of the Finance Ministry."
They reject the label of a "repressive body."
The trade unions also comment on cases of abuse of one-crown bonds. They wrote the FS dealt with the issue continuously in the past periods as well.
"At present, the Financial Administration pays great attention to the one-crown bonds and they are its priority," the letter says.
The trade unions also dissociate themselves from liquidating business entities through 'freezing orders.'
"We are convinced that the Financial Administration only applies freezing orders in justified cases and that it applies them most prudently," the unions wrote.
The letter was signed by 12 people from the FS section committee which falls under the Trade Union of State Bodies and Organisations (OSSOO).
"We are also deeply offended by the comparison of the steps taken by the Financial Administration to the practices of Gestapo or the [communist] collectivisation in the 1950s," the letter says.
The purchase of untaxed one-crown bonds is one the problems of Finance Minister Andrej Babis's (ANO) business activities and property situation, which have triggered the current government crisis.
Sobotka sent a proposal to President Milos Zeman to dismiss Babis in early May, but Zeman only wants to deal with the situation after his return form a visit to China on Thursday.
In the meantime, ANO has proposed Babis's deputy Alena Schillerova as his replacement. However, Sobotka said Schillerova is responsible for the slow practice in controlling the firms that issued the one-crown bonds.
Deputy Prime Minister Pavel Belobradek (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL) recommended on Tuesday that the Chamber of Deputies control committee deal with the FS's handling the one-crown bonds.
He said the involvement of the Supreme Audit Office should also be considered.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #22 Monday May 15th (Žižkov / Jiřího z Poděbrad
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #22 (15.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.