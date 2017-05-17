Women make up 13% of top managers in 250 largest Czech firms
Prague, May 16 (CTK) - Women make up 13 percent of the leading managers in 250 Czech firms with the highest turnover, and their representation has risen by 0.5 percentage points in the past year, according to the annual survey the Business for Society (BpS) group presented on Tuesday.
BpS chairwoman Pavlina Kalousova presented it at a conference on diversity at workplace.
"The situation has been stagnating...It is not quite a good piece of news. We would expect the number of women in big firms' managements to rise as a result of various projects and debates. Not even Czech elites have backed our effort in this respect, Kalousova told CTK.
The BpS completed the survey for the third time in a row. It also focused on banks.
The survey shows the personnel composition of business companies' supervisory boards and boards of directors, and on leading posts in private limited companies at the end of 2016.
Women made up 15.8 percent of supervisory board members, which is a 0.7-percent increase compared with the preceding year.
A total of 45.2 percent of the assessed companies had at least one woman in their top bodies.
Thirty percent of firms had one woman, 10 percent had two women and 3 percent had three women in their top bodies, respectively.
The highest share of women in high posts was in real estate firms and in the fields of catering, accommodation and education.
It was the lowest in companies dealing with raw materials mining, public administration and IT and communications.
The bigger a company, the lower the share of women among its top managers, the survey indicated.
Kalousova said no radical legislative measures are needed to improve the situation.
"It is necessary to support the public debate and show examples to follow, and also to consider that a higher share of women in a firm's management may have a positive impact on its economic results," Kalousova said, adding that this approach is usual in the West.
Human Rights Minister Jan Chvojka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said the government and parliament may help improve the relevant legislation in favour of equal rules.
He mentioned the persisting lower pay of women and a worse chance of mothers with small children on the labour market.
