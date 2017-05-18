Friday, 19 May 2017

Attl in talks about delivery of 15 halls worth millions of CZK to Philippines

18 May 2017

The firm Attl is leading talks about the delivery of ca. 15 arc halls worth tens of millions of euro for Philippines’ coast guard. The information was confirmed to ČIANEWS by business and operating director Tomáš Attl. Attl will provide three or four hangars for aircrafts and helicopters and 11 halls for soldiers and officers. One equipped hall sized 25x40m costs ca. EUR 1.5-2.5m.