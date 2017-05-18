CEEC: Most developers anticipate retail parks' development
Retail parks will see the biggest development of all types of commercial premises in the Czech Republic in the coming years. This is estimated by 80% of polled directors of development companies. 20% of directors predict that large shopping centres on city outskirts and shopping centres in inner cities will develop rapidly. The directors have a very pessimistic outlook for potential development of shopping centres in city centres and small local stores. This stems from a study by CEEC Research and KPMG ČR.
