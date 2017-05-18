Friday, 19 May 2017

CEEC: Most developers anticipate retail parks' development

CIA News |
18 May 2017

Retail parks will see the biggest development of all types of commercial premises in the Czech Republic in the coming years. This is estimated by 80% of polled directors of development companies. 20% of directors predict that large shopping centres on city outskirts and shopping centres in inner cities will develop rapidly. The directors have a very pessimistic outlook for potential development of shopping centres in city centres and small local stores. This stems from a study by CEEC Research and KPMG ČR.